Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Earthmoving Equipment Market in Saudi Arabia 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Earthmoving Equipment market in Saudi Arabia

Earthmoving equipment, also known as heavy equipment vehicles, is used in construction activities that involve earthworks such as the construction of roads, railways, urban infrastructure, ports, and mining activities. Earthmoving equipment comprises wheeled excavators, crawler excavators, mini excavatosr, skid-steer loaders, crawlers, wheeled and compact loaders, backhoe loaders, bulldozers, crawler tractors, and wheeled tractors.

Analysts forecast the Earthmoving Equipment market in Saudi Arabia will grow at a CAGR of 11.41 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Earthmoving Equipment market in Saudi Arabia can be segmented by product into Excavators, Loaders, and Construction Tractors.

Earthmoving Equipment Market in Saudi Arabia 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Earthmoving Equipment market in Saudi Arabia landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Region

Saudi Arabia

Key Vendors

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

JC Bamford Excavator Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors



Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Sany Group Co. Ltd.



Key Market Driver

Increasing Growth in Construction Market.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

High Cost of Earthmoving Equipment.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Growth of Crawler and Wheeled Excavator Market in Saudi Arabia.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., JC Bamford Excavator Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. , Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Sany Group Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155805/earthmoving-equipment-market-in-saudi-arabia-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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