Earthquake Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide with Farmers Insurance Group, Allstate, State Farm

Farmers insurance group (United States), Allstate (United States), State Farm (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), Nationwide (United States), USAA (United States), Safeco (United States), Mapfre (Spain), GeoVera (United States), Munich Re (Germany),

Scope of the Report of Earthquake Insurance:

Earthquake insurance is the property insurance which pays the policyholder in the event of earthquake damage. It features a high deductible, which makes the earthquake insurance useful if the entire home is destroyed, but not useful if the home is merely damaged. The premium may vary depending on the material used in homes such as wood, location, and the probability of earthquake. After a sizeable earthquake has occurred the insurance companies stop selling the coverage for few weeks. Various government regulations in different countries is increasing the demand for earthquake insurance.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), End users (Personal, Commercial), Coverage (Dwelling coverage, Personal property coverage, Additional living expenses), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance Broker)



Market Trends:

Property Insurance are Now Made to Compensate an Insured for the Financial Impact



Opportunities:

Increasing Per capita Income



Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Natural Disasters

Benefits Such as Personal Property Coverage is Fuelling the Market Growth



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness about the Earthquake Insurance

High Risk Associated with the Insurance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

