Earthquake insurance is the property insurance which pays the policyholder in the event of earthquake damage. It features a high deductible, which makes the earthquake insurance useful if the entire home is destroyed, but not useful if the home is merely damaged. The premium may vary depending on the material used in homes such as wood, location, and the probability of earthquake. After a sizeable earthquake has occurred the insurance companies stop selling the coverage for few weeks. Various government regulations in different countries is increasing the demand for earthquake insurance.



Latest released the research study on Global Earthquake Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Earthquake Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Earthquake Insurance Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in Global Earthquake Insurance Market are:

Farmers insurance group, Allstate, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, USAA, Safeco, Mapfre, GeoVera, Munich Re



Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Natural Disasters

Benefits Such as Personal Property Coverage is Fuelling the Market Growth



Market Trend

Property Insurance are Now Made to Compensate an Insured for the Financial Impact



Market Challenges

Lack of Awareness about the Earthquake Insurance

High Risk Associated with the Insurance



Market Restraints:

Stringent Government Regulations

High Costs Associated with the Insurance



The Global Earthquake Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Earthquake Insurance Market Study by Type (Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance), End users (Personal, Commercial), Coverage (Dwelling coverage, Personal property coverage, Additional living expenses), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance Broker)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



