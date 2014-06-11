Earth's Best Extends Range of Pest Control Solutions and Products in the Tampa Bay Area

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Pest control can be a nightmare, especially as summer begins to arrive and new colonies of ants, spiders and other insects are at a high for the year. Many people use astringent chemicals or noxious aerosols to try and deal broadly with these problems but only succeed in reducing the number of insects, and cannot eliminate them. Rather simply litter their homes with insect corpses, citizens of Tampa Florida can enlist Earth’s Best Pest Control, who make environmentally friendly pesticides to remove problem bugs on their behalf. They have recently extended their range of environmentally pesticides and services.



The company has been hugely successful with its orange oil based formulas that successfully destroy insect infestations of all kinds without being harmful to the environment, children, pets or other creatures. The solutions can be applied by skilled professionals to ensure they leave no openings for colonies to survive.



Earth’s Best Pest Control can now send a uniformed team member in a company vehicle to homes throughout the region to deal with roaches, ants, spiders, wasps, termites, bedbugs, fleas, ticks and other infestations, which they have been successfully eradicating since 1994.



A spokesperson for Earth’s Best explained, “Our orange oil solution is potent and extremely effective, and while we do sell it to people as a product in and of itself, our exterminators are highly skilled at ensuring there are no survivors, which means there is no chance of insects ever building a resistance to this environmentally friendly pesticide. That means that it can continue to be used every season to wipe out irritating colonies of unwanted bugs. With such great rates, it’s worth spending a little extra to get professional application and guaranteed extermination. Interested parties can visit the website to book an appointment to deal with whatever infestation they are struggling with.”



About Earth’s Best

Earth’s Best was founded in 1994 with the mission to provide a cutting edge alternative approach to pest management. Since that time, Earth’s Best Natural Pest Management has become hands-on experts in alternative pest control. Earth’s Best can always provide clients with the latest and most comprehensive range of services and information needed to protect children, employees, pets and the environment. They proudly serve the Tampa Bay area and the rest of Central Florida. For more information please visit: http://insectfree.com/