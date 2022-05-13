Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed to Access Books and Records

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- An investor in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) filed a lawsuit in effort to access the books and records of EnCap Investments LP.



Investors who purchased shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff seeks to get a hold of documents from EnCap Investments LP relating to its acquisition of oil assets in the Permian Basin. The plaintiff says he needs access to the records to determine if there was a possible breach of fiduciary duties.



