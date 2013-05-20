EarthWell Green Coffee More Efficient for Women

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Dieting plans for men are often more rapid and effective than those of women. It seems unfair but when men decide to lose their extra pounds, they lose weight two times faster than women. The reason is they use different approaches such as eating more proteins, jogging before breakfast or avoiding periods of fasting which lead to fat accumulation as the body anticipates future food shortages.



Green coffee on the other hand could be more efficient for women. Amanda Meyer, spokesperson for nutrition company EarthWell said “Based on reviews of our green coffee bean extract supplement, women in general get a better effect than men. Very often they see positive results losing anywhere between 2 and 10 pounds the first month.”



Consumer groups warn buyers to be selective when they buy green coffee. In particular some Asian manufacturers have been known to add undisclosed drugs in their pills. Regarding green coffee the best results are when only natural ingredients are used in the supplement. Ideally the only ingredients you want to see are green coffee beans and GCA (green coffee antioxidant). The capsules themselves are made from innocuous vegetarian elements.



Nicole from Florida said “I was almost to the point of giving up but I finally thought, why not take a chance on something that may help. I'm so happy I did. I was not overweight but I had gained 16 pounds in a year following a painful divorce. I honestly was not expecting too much, but I've actually lost 7 pounds in the past two weeks.”



Many people wonder “why not just drink regular coffee?” Or some say “how come drinking coffee does not help with losing weight?” The reason is that the green coffee beans are not roasted at all like the ones used in regular coffee. That’s why they remain green and are not brown in color.



This way the powerful fat burning antioxidants like Chlorogenic Acid remain intact instead of getting vaporized. As the temperature reached during the roasting process is above their boiling temperature. These antioxidants have been known for a long time to have some crucial chemical properties, including ones that could help with weight loss. But recent studies also found that they can lower the release of glucose in the blood after a meal. That is why the pills show be taken 30 minutes before each meal, for maximum effect.



Most people who have tried saw a decrease in their weight and waist line without changing the way they eat or exercise. But as one of the most well-known green coffee advocates, Dr. Oz recommends to keep a food journal while using them. And he says that eating healthy and exercising, while not necessary, is always a good thing to do if you want to look and feel great in your body.



