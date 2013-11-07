EarthWell Launches New Fat-Burning Garcinia Cambogia Supplement

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Today nutrition company EarthWell announces the launch of their new weight loss supplement: Garcinia Cambogia Extract Pure. This natural product fills the demand for a solution that really works, and early reviewers confirm that it indeed works.



Although it has been around for some time, people all over the country are just now discovering the benefit of Garcinia Cambogia thanks to recent TV coverage referring to the supplement on a popular television show as “magic” and “the Holy Grail for weight loss.” Now trusted name in health and nutrition, Earthwell, is happy to announce the launch of their product, "Garcinia Cambogia Extract Pure with 60% HCA Natural Weight Loss Supplement".



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But what is Garcinia Cambogia exactly?



Garcinia Cambogia comes from the rind of the tamarind fruit which grows in Southeast Asia, India and Central and West Africa. It’s an all natural health supplement that suppresses appetite and slows fat production. The supplement has also been shown to lower LDL cholesterol (aka "bad cholesterol"), triglycerides and serum leptin. At the same time, this Earthwell supplement also increases the levels of LDL cholesterol (aka "good cholesterol").



In addition it even raises serotonin levels and manages cortisol. Earthwell’s Garcinia Cambogia is milder than other diet supplements and free of caffeine and other stimulants. Users get the fat-blocking benefits they want, without the nausea, nerves and edginess they would normally feel when taking a typical diet pill or supplement.



Many buyers already gave testimonials about their good results. Cydni wrote that she noticed a substantial decrease in her appetite while taking this supplement. She did not have the jittery side-effects that the other weight loss supplements usually provide. She is looking forward to purchasing her second bottle and can't wait to see herself in her new skinny jeans! Amber dropped this line "If you are serious about losing weight this supplement is worth a shot". She has lost on average 1 pound per week taking into consideration she has not always taken them on time and every day.



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So how does it work?



The key ingredient in Earthwell’s Garcinia Cambogia is hydroxycitric acid. HCA helps burn fat up to three times as fast in two major ways.



First, the supplement suppresses appetite because it increases serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that essentially boosts people's mood. For this reason, it may be especially helpful to emotional eaters. The added serotonin helps alleviate mood swings and calms the symptoms of anxiety and depression. This is good news for anyone, but even more so for people who find themselves headed to their refrigerator or kitchen cabinet whenever stress kicks in. Lastly, Garcinia Cambogia manages the body’s cortisol levels, which helps sooth symptoms of stress as well.



Then, it works to prevent further fat from being made. The HCA in Garcinia Cambogia actually hinders citrate lyase, a key enzyme the body uses to convert carbohydrates to fat. When the body takes in carbohydrates, it looks for ways to burn it. If there are no viable options, the body stores carbs as fat. But because citrate lyase is managed by HCA, fat cells are never formed. With nowhere to go, excess fat that the body takes in passes through the system instead of adding mass to the body. Of course, users will also be taking in less fat because Garcinia Cambogia is actively suppressing their appetite. So their body is making even less fat out of the already lower amount of fat it’s taking in.



Best of all, there is no specific workout regiment or diet. Though the increased energy levels may lead some to desire exercise and their diet will reform itself as they eat less and lose cravings for junk and fast food. But there is no complicated meal plan or strict guidelines about heading to the gym.



Earthwell’s Garcinia Cambogia proudly states right on the bottle that it uses no fillers, binders or artificial ingredients. It also has 60% HCA content, which is actually 10% more than the minimum health specialists say to look for in the supplement. This is truly the best Garcinia Cambogia on the market.



Is it safe? The plant Garcinia Cambogia comes from has been around since the beginning of time and is featured in many meals where it is found indigenously. However, it is always best to consult with a physician before trying a new supplement. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take Garcinia Cambogia.



So try "the Holy Grail for weight loss" today. Earthwell’s Garcinia Cambogia is very reasonably priced, making fat loss a reality you can afford.



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About EarthWell

EarthWell is a health and nutrition company reputed for only offering the healthiest and safest natural supplements to your body based on known scientific benefits. All EarthWell products follow good manufacturing practices and are stored in well ventilated, air conditioned warehouses. Quality control guarantees that you only get the finest product.