Ease of Use, Affordability Contribute Towards the Triumph of QuickBooks over NetSuite

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- QuickBooks Online is ideal for businesses that sell products or services and that have fewer than 25 users, allowing one to keep track of income and expenses, connect bank and credit card accounts, track inventory, and create detailed financial reports such as the profit and loss (P&L) statements and balance sheet reports.



NetSuite, on the other hand, fits well for businesses that are looking to go the extra mile with integrating CRM, human resources, travel and expenses, and other business segments. NetSuite is a robust product that allows access for up to 999 users.



QuickBooks Online helps keep track of all the financial aspects of a business including accounts payable, accounts receivable, inventory tracking, and detailed financial reports such as the profit and loss report, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows.



QuickBooks Online starts at $20 per month, it's easy to set up and use, and most accountants are familiar with the program. NetSuite is far pricier than QuickBooks Online. NetSuite's base price is $999 plus an additional $99 per user, per month, while QuickBooks Online runs between $20-$150 per month.



Both offer cloud-based financial management software designed to help companies run their businesses, butwhile QuickBooks focuses primarily on financial management and functions solely as a small business accounting solution, NetSuite offers an entire suite of enterprise grade applications that reaches well beyond the needs of accounting and finance. NetSuite is ideal for businesses looking to scale their organizations without the need to invest in additional headcount. In addition, access to round-the-clock NetSuite support requires the purchase of NetSuite Premium Support along with your NetSuite license contract.



QuickBooks Online and NetSuite maintain customizable home pages based on access privileges, however the layout differs. QBO's dashboard is considered a lot cleaner, and not as cluttered as the NetSuite dashboard, according to many users.



QuickBooks Repair Pro specializes in the comprehensive transfer from NetSuite to QuickBooks, promising the transfer of "every single list and every single transaction type from NetSuite to QuickBooks" in its entirety and without any loss of data.



