Ease the Worry of a COVID-19 Job Loss with a New Career in PR

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Across the nation, many of us have found ourselves out of work due to the social distancing measures we have had to take to keep each other safe from COVID-19. It is understandable that we may be feeling some anxiety as to how fast we will start earning an income again when the lockdown is over. Premier Resourcing can help you find a new PR or communications job in London to help ease the nerves of the job search.



London PR jobs are in demand at the moment, with people putting time into their side hustles whilst in lockdown, PR will be more needed than ever before as these new companies rise from the lockdown ashes, comms jobs in London are the way to go.



With plenty of positions available on their website, Premier Resourcing states that "Our team is made up of experienced recruiters and ex PR professionals who really understand PR & communications." - meaning they will be able to spot potential from a mile off for the wide range of comms jobs in London that they have to offer.



Still not convinced London PR jobs are the way forward? Take a look at the countless opportunities that have available on their website; from social media account executives to content managers, there's a really diverse range of careers available across a multitude of industries, including healthcare, software, and travel! Search for your perfect comms job in London at Premier Resourcing.



About Premier Resourcing

Premier resourcing is a bespoke recruitment consultancy specialising in PR and integrated communications. Offering the highest standard of permanent, interim and freelance recruitment services to clients and candidates from junior to board level across the communications landscape Premier Resourcing help many people on a daily basis and could assist you too. If you are currently looking for the greatest Financial PR jobs in London or anything else related, we advise you to visit their website today. We are sure that you will not be disappointed.



