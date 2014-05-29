Easibook Offers a Special Package for Legoland and Waterpark

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Easibook offers a special package to their passengers for Legoland and Waterpark. The combo deal that is being offered by Easibook covers a two way transfer from the country of Kuala Lumpur Times Square to Legoland. Furthermore, the combo package also covers the International Malaysia Park and the Legoland combo tickets is available during weekends until the end of the year 2014. Most of their passengers and travelers can book their combo ticket on any date that is comfortable with them. In this way, their passengers and travelers have the chance to visit the Water Park and Legoland. When it comes to the ticket price to Water Park and Legoland, it starts from SGD115 for children and SGD126 for adult.



Easibook will guarantee their passengers and travelers that they will surely enjoy their travel experience to Water Park and Legoland. Moreover, Easibook is also suggesting their passengers and travelers to immediately book their bus ticket with them to avoid hassle especially when it comes to peak hours and booking process. In connection with this, Easibook will also offer their passengers with one day Legoland passes that starts from SGD104 for children and SGD110 for adults. With the affordable passes and bus tickets that are being offered by Easibook, most of their passengers and travelers will surely enjoy their stay within the place.



Easibook is considered as the biggest booking site all over the world and this is one of the reasons why most of their passengers and travelers are all fulfilled and happy with their special package and combo that will perfectly fit into the budget. Book bus ticket with them and be astounded with their great bus services that will meet the demands and expectations of their clients.



About Easibook

The Easibook.com is a kind of online booking network that provides their passengers with affordable ticket price and convenient travel route and experience throughout the country of Singapore and Malaysia. The Easibook.com is located at 1 North Bridge Road #02-17, High Street Centre, Singapore 179094.



To learn more, please check out http://www.easibook.com/easibookNew/promotion/legoland-waterpark-mylocaltours.aspx . For inquiries, please contact them +65 6333 1948 or send an email at enquiry@easibook.com.



Contact: William

Company: Easibook

Address: 1 North Bridge Road #02-17, High Street Centre, Singapore 179094

Telephone Number: +65 6333 1948

Email: enquiry@easibook.com