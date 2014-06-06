Easibook.com Partners with Nam Ho Travel to Introduce New Route to Desaru

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Strategically located in Singapore, Nam Ho Travel Company is a now offering bus service on a daily basis for passenger in Singapore to and from Desaru, Johor. The travel operation began last May 27 this year and will continue serving their passenger onwards.



This newly launched Easibook.com feature, tourists and passengers in Singapore can now get to visit other neighboring country without a giant hassle using the ticketing service and the bus service of Nam Ho Travels. Visit the most famous tourist spots in Johor via bus from Singapore to Desaru.



People can now travel comfortably with the travel services of the best travel service provider in Singapore. Enjoy the most competitive price of their express tickets through Easibook.com.



About Nam Ho Travel

Nam Ho Travel is the most competitive and renowned service provider in Singapore when it comes to travel and tour needs. They serve different kinds of travel services for travelers both local and foreigners. Experience the most comfortable travel and the easiest way via their newly launched ticketing service with Easibook.com –The leading online booking Platform. Travel by bus from Singapore to Desaru with Nam Ho Travel now and avail their most reasonable express ticket for the fare.



About Easibook.com

Easibook.com is one of the Asia’s leading and trusted online travel booking site located in Singapore. Visit the nearby nations from Singapore through this site and experience the easiest and fastest way to schedule your travel. They offer world class coaches for your comfortable traveling needs. This company is capable of providing their clients at least 6000 bus departures on a daily basis to all other nearby country destination.



Easibook.com has partnered with over 60 travel and tours agencies and executive and luxurious coaches in Singapore. With their dedicated service and excellence in providing the traveling needs of both local and foreign tourists, the company is rapidly growing in a fast pace these days.



Contact:

To learn more about this Press Release, please contact:

EASIBOOK.COM PTE LTD

William Lee

1 North Bridge Road #02-17

High Street Center

Singapore 179094

Office: +65 6333 1948

Fax: +65 6491 6496

Email: enquiry@easibook.com