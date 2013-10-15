East Bay, CA Realtor Announces New Website, FB Page, & Mobile App

Danville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Results Realty East Bay, at Keller Williams Realty, Danville CA, helping buyers and sellers with their real estate needs, has today officially launched its online presence with a brand new website, Facebook page and mobile app.



The new Results Realty marketing, according to Realtor® Keith Brown, will dramatically boost productivity. “What this means is that it provides a simple way for people to search for properties or find out how much their home is worth,” notes Brown, who sees the website as an additional way to easily find listings and home value estimates by a click of a button.



The launch of the new free Apple and Android app, available in the U.S. and Canada, which integrates with Keller Williams’ listing database and IDX feeds from multiple listing services, is a significant improvement to the existing technologies. “The new Mobile app allows you to instantly search for properties with a simple user interface, adds Brown, now you can have any listing at your fingertips!”



The mobile app is easy to use and provides valuable information about listings and home values. Furthermore, the Facebook page and twitter feed both have interesting and informative information about the real estate market in the Bay Area as well as the U.S.



Among the many features the consumer can expect to benefit from using the app include:



- The ability to search for homes by drawing on an interactive map.



- Location-based display of homes in a given area that match the consumer’s price range.



- Swipeable photo galleries of photos.



- The ability to save searches and make notes on properties.



- An easy way to get in touch with the agent via phone, text or email



“Any person who owns a home or is thinking of buying a home will find my website, Facebook page and mobile app more than just a convenience. So I am inviting our East Bay friends, residents, and businesses to like my Facebook page, visit my website, download and create an account on my mobile app,” says Brown.



As a professional Realtor® who provides service, action, and most importantly results, Brown says he prides himself on taking a different approach to the real estate market.



“That means when I'm hired by clients, I become their 'friend in the business.' I'm not the person who just promises to sell a clients’ home for top dollar and find their dream home. There's more to the real estate market than that,” notes Brown, who is a member of the Contra Costa Board of Realtors®, the California Association of Realtors®, and the National Association of Realtors®.



With the combination of the new mobile app, Brown, who has over eight years of experience as a Realtor®, adds he “will be able to provide clients peace of mind and convenience. The new app will provide an easier way for a buyer to search current listings in areas they desire, also help sellers with accurate information about the current market.”



Keith is excited to be with an excellent team of at Realtors® Keller Williams Realty who offer an extensive support system and have a proven team focus approach. This assures that his clients’ challenges and questions are handled effectively and efficiently in any situation.



“Together and through our shared expertise of many years of combined real estate service, we consider ourselves the best in the East Bay, CA real estate business,” says Brown.



For further information, please visit the following web, social media sites, and mobile app:



Website: www.resultsrealtyeastbay.com



Facebook: www.facebook.com/resultsrealtyeastbay



Mobile app: http://app.kw.com/KW1HB1EAI



FROM: Results Realty East Bay, 760 Camino Ramon #200, Danville, CA 94526, USA (www.resultsrealtyeastbay.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/resultsrealtyeastbay, Mobile app: http://app.kw.com/KW1HB1EAI



CONTACT: Keith Scott Brown, Realtor®, BRE# 01441505, 925-768-4070, resultsrealty@kwrealty.com