East Bay Water Sports Announce Expanded Line of High Quality Automatic Marine Bilge Pumps

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- EastBayWaterSports.com now features an expanded line of automatic marine bilge pumps and other essential boat gear at their recently updated website, to the enthusiastic response of water sport enthusiasts.



Finding high quality boat and water sport gear at an affordable price can often be a great challenge. Enter East Bay Water Sports who have stepped into this scene and have been steadily building a reputation as a “go to” resource for the best this industry has to offer, at an attractive price point and backed by attentive customer service. The company has recently announced they've expanded their line of automatic marine bilge pumps they are carrying and they've been answered by quick, rave reviews.



“Our goal is to provide the best in boating and water sport items at a great price,” commented J. McPhee from the company. “And we treat our customers just like we would like to be treated. It's a win / win for everyone concerned. We know our new automatic bilge pumps are going to be very popular items.”



Right now eight different bilge pumps are offered starting at $21 and making their way up to $189. Some of the models include: The Rule 1500; The Rule 2000; The Johnson Pumps of America 2000; The Seasense 800; and the Attwood Sahara S1100.



The orders are fulfilled by Amazon.com and other reputable companies and many of the pumps even include free shipping, based on their price, weight and other factors.



The early response from customers to these new items has been positive across the board.



John G., from Boston, recently said, “I purchased a Rule 20RS Marine Rule Round Automatic Bilge Pump from EastBayWaterSports.com and I really couldn't be happier. The price was close to $20 less than what it was at other online stores I explored. It arrived quickly and really is a superior pump. Overall my entire experience was a great one and I'll continue using East Bay Water Sports in the futre and will be recommending it to friends and family. Five stars.”



For more information visit http://eastbaywatersports.com.



J. McPhee

Traverse City, MI