East Coast Biotech Recruitment Still Strong in 2022

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- The East Coast is a key hub for the biotech industry and some major pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations and institutions are located in this part of the US. For a biotech recruiter that makes this a particularly important location, especially as hiring in this location is forecast to remain strong throughout 2022. Massachusetts is a prime example of the strength of East Coast biotech, as it's a state with robust collaboration between government, industry and academia, as well as large waves of talent entering the sector here, including a 50% increase in graduates from biotech programs in the past 10 years. New York is also a key contributor to the strength of East Coast biotech recruitment, thanks to 50+ hospitals, 9 academic medical centers and a $1 billion initiative to create 40,000 new jobs and establish the city as a global leader in the industry. Then there is New Jersey, which is home to 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the country and 3,200 life sciences companies.



As a biotech recruiter, EPM Scientific is a key resource for all those organizations based on the East Coast keen to build a resilient workforce filled with talented and ambitious individuals. The firm was established in 2012 and, as well as expertise as a biotech recruiter, provides hiring support across a range of other areas. These include clinical development, R&D, legal and compliance, commercial and medical communications. Thanks to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is well resourced when it comes to making connections between enterprises and business-critical talent. The team also has connections with hiring managers at organizations of all types, from innovative start-ups to global brands. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that there are hiring options for every recruitment need. As a result, EPM Scientific has become a first choice for ambitious individuals keen to take a career-defining next step, as well as companies recruiting for strategic growth.



EPM Scientific has extensive reach in the US and has established a network that reaches every corner of the country. This covers most major cities, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco and many other locations in between. It's not just nationwide that the firm has a high profile as a biotech recruiter but internationally too. The team in the USA is a key part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce. Plus, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expertise is highly valued at the firm, which invests heavily in team members. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via EPM Scientific today, including QA Specialist, Manager [Quality Documentation] and Project Manager.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry-leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.