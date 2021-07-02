East Coast Diesel Nationals Picks Champion Blue Flame as Official Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2021 -- NADM, established in 2007, is the only sanctioning body for diesels that promotes all diesel motorsports associations, clubs and events. The organization holds over 70 diesel events around the country each year with diesel drag racing, sled pulling, and Dyno competitions. Plus, events are all about diesels including a large Vendor Alley. Gates open at 8am. Drag and pull registration, Dyno, Show-n-shine opens at 9am. Drag racing starts at 10am with pulling starting at 1pm. http://www.dieselmotorsports.us



Champion Oil has a special contingency program which includes cash and product for all class drag and pull winners at the East Coast Diesel Nationals. Register here: https://www.championbrands.com/racer-contingency/



Champion Brands Blue Flame Performance Diesel Engine Oils are formulated with workhorse performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids. In addition, Champion's Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horse power and torque.



