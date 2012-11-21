East Coast Saloons Now Offering Event Planning Services for New Year's Eve Parties in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- East Coast Saloons is now offering event planning services for New Year’s Eve parties in NYC. With various party concepts, East Coast Saloons offers their customers the ability to mix and match any of their many packages. Their mission is to take the hassle out of planning a special party or event.



Their event specialists are dedicated to taking care of any party need in planning their customer’s event at one of their 8 party venues in New York. Their party bars include Calico Jack’s, Irish Exit, Johnny Utah’s, McFadden’s 42 and Turtle Bay. Each bar offers a uniquely special atmosphere including private rooms, a mechanical bull, live DJs, private balcony and bottle service.



The most popular package chosen by guests, for celebrating a New Year’s Eve Party in NYC, is the 3 hour party package. This includes 3 hours of drinks and/or food options. Prices for this package start as low as $25 per person and vary by venue, date and time of the event. Customers can pay as they go by simply running a tab based on consumption, in case they do not know how much food or drinks will be needed.



About East Coast Saloons

East Coast Saloons in the parent company of several bars and restaurants throughout Manhattan including Calico Jack's Cantina, McFadden's Saloon, Savannah and Snitch. Whether people are looking to plan a holiday party in New York, birthday party, alumni reunion or a corporate event, East Coast Saloons can provide each guest with a great venue. Perfect for any event or celebration, East Coast Saloons will plan everything from the menu to invitations.East Coast Saloons is one of the most successful and sought after restaurant and entertainment companies in the country with over 30 locations. Their signature brand, McFadden’s, has locations across the United States including signature venues at the entrances to the Phillies’ Citizen Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia and the Mets’ Citi Field in New York.



For more information on how to book an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party, visit http://www.eastcoastsaloons.com/.