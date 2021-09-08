East End Prints Develops Their Range of Creative Food and Drink Art Prints for Home and Office Décor

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- The established supplier of art prints in the UK, East End Prints, offers the high-grade quality of creative food and drink art prints for home and office decor. They provide a comprehensive range of prints in breathtaking prints and vivid colours to set the perfect mood for any room or setting. To express their love for food, individuals can grace their walls with prints from great artists, including the duo of Anek and Katy Edelsten, Fox and Velvet, Julia Walck, and others. The company offers art prints in every style, size, and type, from retro to modern food imagery, at a reasonable cost.



The company offers various themes in food and art prints including Life of the party, Negronis, Portuguese Kitchen, Mushrooms on Purple, Amaretto Sour, Artichoke, Pickled Asparagus, and many more. The artists utilise the finest quality heavy-weight archival papers, ink, processes, etc., to bring life into the artwork for the exceptional quality of prints. They provide customers with exclusive art prints for both commercial and residential spaces. They have art prints and artists at the centre of everything they do and always strive to match the prints wished by the customers.



East End Prints has been the leading provider of art prints helping people turn their walls into galleries since 2010. East End Prints has put together the art pieces as per the latest trends and themes to offer beautiful art prints for the spaces they live and work in. Along with food and drink art prints, one can find other varieties, including London, feminist wall art, figurative, film fanatics, kids, love art, landscape, vintage, retro wall art and many more. Their prints and frames are made in the UK using sustainably sourced wood and archival standard papers.



Talking about the art prints offered by the company, one of the employees said, "We are proud to work with several clients including Made.com, Habitat UK, Next HOME, Paperchase, Oliver Bonas. We also supply prints and cards to over 120 UK Museums, galleries, and retailers. We strive for bringing affordable art to a broad audience and catering to the needs of every client."



About East End Prints

East End Prints is a small publishing house with a curated collection of graphic art prints and limited editions online. Based in the creative hub of East London, the company has one beautiful shop in East London on Brick Lane, where they have a hand-picked selection of prints from our archive as well as our range of cards and frames. Their passion starts with our artists and ends with helping our customers to find beautiful art for the spaces they live and work in. They have a team of creative women that are passionate about their prints. The company also donates a percentage of their profits to Cool Earth each year and are proud supporters of the work the organisation does to combat deforestation in communities all over the world.



