London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2021 -- A well-renowned supplier of art prints, East End Prints offers a curated collection of art prints in a variety of different styles and fonts. The company houses a carefully curated collection of graphic art with a massive archive of over 2000 art prints. Their products are carefully created to ensure they conform to stringent quality and sustainability standards. Their team spends every day seeking out the best new artists, trends and inspiration to share with their customers. The company offers a great selection of paintings, photographs and illustrations by artists from all over the world.



The company provides a wide variety of art prints including Edinburgh, Stoke Newington, Jungle City, Margate by Rocket Jack, Margate by Alex Foster, London 12, London Jungle Black and White, Rainbow Club, Loch Lomond, Mikateto, In the Jungle and many more. Their products are critical for individuals looking to spruce up their personal and professional space. Individuals looking to buy art prints can check out the collection at East End Prints.



East End Prints is one of the leading suppliers of art suppliers in the UK. The company has gained a massive customer base for providing visually stunning art prints at competitive prices. The organisation collaborates with artists from all over the globe to provide their customers with visually stunning art prints. Their team also helps individuals in selecting the perfect art to decorate their homes or office spaces.



Talking about their art prints, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our core values that thread through everything we do are community, creativity, accessibility and sustainability. We think everyone deserves to have more of the very best graphic art in their lives and homes. East End Prints is all about bringing affordable art to a broad audience and each time you buy one of our prints you are supporting our artists too. East End Prints is committed to giving back to our environment as much as we can."



About East End Prints

East End Prints is a small publishing house with a curated collection of graphic art prints and limited editions online. Based in the creative hub of East London, the company has one beautiful shop in East London on Brick Lane, where they have a hand-picked selection of prints from our archive as well as our range of cards and frames. Their passion starts with our artists and ends with helping our customers to find beautiful art for the spaces they live and work in. They have a team of creative women and are passionate about their prints. The company also donates a percentage of their profits to Cool Earth each year and are proud supporters of the work the organisation does to combat deforestation in communities all over the world.



For more information, please visit: https://www.eastendprints.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eastendprints

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EASTENDPRINTS

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/eastendprints/_shop/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eastendprints/



Contact Details



EAST END PRINTS SHOP

234 BRICK LANE

LONDON, E2 7EB

Phone: 0207 241 1118

Email: info@eastendprints.co.uk