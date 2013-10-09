Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of East Japan Railway Company (9020) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'East Japan Railway Company (9020) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'East Japan Railway Company' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

East Japan Railway Company (JR East) operates as a passenger railway company in Japan. The company owns and operates a five-route Shinkansen network between Tokyo and major cities in eastern Honshu (Japan's main island). It serves more than 17 million passengers daily through a network of 91 train lines stretching 7,512.6 kilometers. The company classifies its business operations into transportation and non-transportation businesses. Its transportation business includes the bullet train line and the conventional railway line operates between Kanto and Tohoku areas in Japan. Moreover, the company offers station space utilization, shopping centers and office buildings, and other services. JR East is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.



Companies Mentioned



East Japan Railway Company



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