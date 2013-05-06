East Side Nutrition LLC Encourages Proper Food Shopping and Meal Planning

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- When students are making the transition from high school into college they are introduced to a number of new freedoms. It might seem like it isn't that big of a deal, but when students are first making this transition one of the new freedoms that they enjoy the most tends to be food shopping. When we are younger, we just don't have nearly as many options when it comes to food, as we have to rely on our parents to do the shopping, and usually the majority of the cooking as well.



While this newfound freedom is certainly welcome, it doesn't come without its risks. It can be easy to go a little overboard with food shipping in Tucson AZ , and that isn't just something that will apply to students. Adults are just as likely to have issues when it comes to food shopping, something that has led to an increase in both childhood and adult obesity. A lot of the negatives of gaining weight tends to be focused on how it affects the physical appearance, which certainly isn't something that should be ignored, but it isn't the only problem.



Having a poor diet is a health issue, and not just because of gaining weight. Our body requires certain nutrients and vitamins in order to stay healthy. Without those, we're increasing our chances of getting sick. Usually this manifests itself first as fatigue which can later lead to exhaustion, and then eventually getting sick, as though we weren't getting any sleep.



While part of this is prevented with food shopping, there is more to it then that. Meal planning in Tucson AZ is equally important, partly because this helps to pick out food in the first place, but also because it ensures that we're actually eating the right food. Meal planning puts an emphasis on making sure that we're getting the right types of foods and not just focusing on one or two food groups.



