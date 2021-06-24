East to West Supply Chain Disruptions

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- As political tensions rise in the context of the recent diversion of a passenger jet traveling from Athens to Vilnius for the arrest of a Belarussian journalist, Asia-Europe freight forwarders that use train lines have been cautioned on potential disruption. The incident caused the EU to prohibit European airlines from flying into Belarussian airspace. The Federation of Freight Forwarding Associations cautioned that this might have serious consequences for Asia-Europe supply networks. The association stated that as Belarus is a significant east-west transportation corridor, freight forwarders should be mindful of the negative effects this may have on the transit of goods. It's possible that travel durations will be lengthened and cargo capacity reduced on flights to China, Japan & South Korea. The FIATA went on to say, "Belarus is a key rail corridor and interruptions to this route may have significant impacts on the Eurasian Land Bridge, as the corridor passing through Belarus takes 80% of the rail freight capacity between Europe and Asia."



Since their inception in 2008, DSJ Global has provided permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting solutions to teams of logistics and recruitment managers and organisations across the Asia Pacific region, as well as in North America and Europe. As part of the world-renowned Phaidon International Group, the firm is the chosen logistics recruitment agency for hundreds of multi-national enterprises. Specialising in logistics jobs and procurement careers, DSJ Global has the detailed know-how and extensive global relationships to execute long-lasting, effective supply chain recruitment solutions. With a team of 750 expert consultants, DSJ Global have been able to grow and develop a network of industry experts that advise the firm on current market trends and incoming risks. DSJ Global has committed to the development of its consultants through ongoing training in the use of best-in-class recruiting technologies. The firm is committed to following each applicant and client from start to finish, establishing individualised recruiting programmes for every party involved.



There is the opportunity for great career progression in Asia with positions available to start immediately. DSJ Global's consultants are experts in their chosen field and have local knowledge enhanced by their global perspective of the markets and industry. Roles currently available in the logistics and supply chain sectors include: Operational Excellence Lead, Purchasing Leader, Head of Production, Head of Technical Department, General Manager, Business Excellence Manager, Senior Project Manager Operations, Director of Transformation Program, Head of HSE, Sourcing Specialist, Global Procurement Manager, Plant Procurement Manager and Supply Chain Manager. These are just a few of the fantastic and varied careers which are available at the moment through DSJ Global. Get in touch today to find out how you can define your next career move or source business-critical talent for your company.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



