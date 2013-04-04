East Whittier Glass and Mirror Celebrates 49 Years of Business

Whittier, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- East Whittier Glass and Mirror has announced that they are celebrating 49 years of business. They originally started their business back in 1964 and today, they are still going strong. They have satisfied thousands of customers, both residential and commercial. They didn’t get this far by just sitting there – they know what hard work is all about and don’t mind going the extra mile to make one of their customers happy.



On their website, they state: “One of our greatest strengths is our history.” Being in operation for 49 years definitely shows that they are trustworthy and that really captures people’s attention. The company is family owned and operated. Their staff is professional and can assist individuals in all of their glass needs. Their prices are also affordable, which is why so many customers choose them.



They are currently serving the following areas:



- Los Angeles

- Orange

- San Bernardino



They work in the following areas:



- Window replacement/installation

- Shower restoration

- Patio and balcony work

- Mirrors

- Custom tabletops



They work with both commercial and residential customers.



The Whittier window replacement installation specialists realize just how important curb appeal is, which is why they repair or replace windows with professionalism. When a window is cracked, it can run up an energy bill, so it is important to get the window repaired right away.



East Whittier Glass & mirror has been in operation for 49 years, because of the quality materials, services and products they offer. Some individuals may need specific shower door needs, which is where Whittier all glass showers and Whittier Frameless Shower Doors comes into play. For 49 years, they have been creating shower designs that complement the home.



East Whittier Glass and Mirror, a family owned and operated business, has been in operation for 49 years – they first started their business back in 1964. They handle shower restoration, window installation/repair, custom tabletops, mirror installation and patio/balcony work.



