Easter Bonus of Daily Yoga App Is Available Now

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Health is everyone’s concern and thanks to technology, now you can achieve good health with the help of advance technology available, these days. Daily Yoga Inc. is offering health and fitness based apps to its valuable users. Whether it is about Android users or iOS users, use of different apps introduced by Daily Yoga Inc. is possible for them to attain good health at their ease.



Daily Yoga is the world's most dedicated yoga coaching app, providing dynamic yoga sessions with different durations & levels, HD VIDEOS, live voice guide, soothing music, social community, and more. Take Daily Yoga with you whenever you go. And enjoy the best moment that only belongs to yogis.



Daily Yoga www.dailyyoga.com offers Easter Bonus for this year is going to be introduced soon. The offer shall be available on both Android and iOS applications. Daily Yoga is going to offer 30% discount on subscriptions at Google Play and App Store from 04.21.2014 to 04.23.2014. to let users unlock all Pros.



Daily Yoga app available for both gadgets is full of amazing features to facilitate its users. Whether it is about losing weight of the entire body or any specific body part, Daily Yoga app is best to consider. Not only this, with the help of this handy app, the user can get access to more than 45 yoga session videos having 300 effective poses, voice instructions, 18 different background music, and much more. More than 5 scheduled training programs are also available in Daily Yoga app to make Android and iOS users learn yoga in an efficient manner.



Daily Yoga Android app is facilitating the users with refined whole User Interface having elegant colors and visual style. Another facilitating feature of multiple language exchange is also being added to this app. Hence, being the user, anyone can get access to yoga sessions not only in English language but also in Korean language.



In addition to the direct provision, Daily Yoga application has great yoga community, where beginners in the field can seek advice and help from the best in the industry.



Without any doubt, this recently introduced app for Android and iOS users is the best available package to learn yoga and to lose weight. The features, which make this app different from other apps is its casual, moderate, and intense workout intensities, which the user can set as per his needs.



To see the Android version, one can visit:



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dailyyoga.inc ;



To see the iOS version, one can visit



https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/daily-yoga/id545849922?mt=8 ;



About Daily Yoga Inc

Daily Yoga Inc is involved with making and releasing comprehensive and intuitive yoga training software for tablets and smart phone users. Its smart phone applications are counted among the top rated healthcare & fitness applications for both Android and iOS. The company has the philosophy to incorporate yoga into lifestyle rather than a periodic fantasy.



Belinda Chen

Repulic Relations of Daily Yoga Team

Contact: belinda@dailyyoga.com

Office: +1 312-957-6096