Easter Bunny Hops Into "League of Angels"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- To celebrate the Easter holiday, League of Angels (Proficient City Limited) have updated to Version 3.0094. Besides, The brand new Easter Bunny mount is going to make you cooler than ever, and is only available this time of year. Enjoy the fun of smashing Easter Eggs.



New Easter Bunny Mount



Glamor Bonus

Player PATK +750, Player MATK +750, Player PDEF +500, Player MDEF +500, Player Agility +200 and Player HP +2400

Glamor Skill

Divine Intervention Lvl. 1: has 20% chance to increase player DEF and Dodge +5%



How to get Easter Bunny mount?



Collect Magic Hammers to smash Easter Eggs to get the brand new Easter Bunny mount. Get Magic Hammers by participating in the daily events or purchasing with Diamonds. Smash the Easter Eggs in the event menu with Magic Hammers, and you will have a chance to get Blessed Stones, Seraph’s Stones, Element Dust, Cherubstones, Gem Essence, Magic Socket Rod and many other precious items.



More exciting events are coming up. Check them out in the in-game How Events menu now!



League of Angels is a hybrid turn-based fantasy MMORPG/strategy game. Not only provides players with gameplay that has proven to be a hit time and time again, it adds a ground breaking combat system. In addition to a normal party of heroes, League of Angels requires players to bring their very own angel into battle with them. Each angel supports the party with various buffs and attacks, making them less a member of your party, and more of a honed weapon.



League Of Angels Official Site: http://www.angelsleague.net/



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