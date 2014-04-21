Sichuan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Today, WinXDVD Software, the major component of Digiarty Software Inc., announces a progressive Easter giveaway as WinX DVD Ripper Platinum just gets updated with the support for an array of new languages, serving customers in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Denmark and Norway in their languages better.



Several years ago, the company started Easter giveaway as a creative marketing strategy in the field. As a tradition, it runs the contest this year the world over. Angie, Manager of Software Product and Market Department of Digiarty said, "We give out 1000 free copies daily for gift hunters on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday".



The main functions of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum are:

- converting a DVD from disc/ISO image/folder to a digital file in AVI, MP4/H.264, MPG, WMV, FLV, MOV, M4V, etc.

- Facilitating playing kid's Easter movies on handsets, slates, smart televisions, game consoles, etc.

- copying a DVD to an ISO file or VIDEO_TS folder at 1:1 ratio and extremely fast speed.

- supporting both the latest commercial DVDs and devices such as Samsung Galaxy S5, Note 3, iPhone 5S, iPad Air, iPad Mini with Retina display, Apple TV 3, New HTC One, Surface Pro 2, PS4, Xbox One and Kindle Fire HDX.

- Allowing some personal settings and editing before conversion.



For more information about WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, please visit: http://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/



After the update, 7 more foreign languages are included and users are suggested to select the language to use during the installation among "Dansk, Deutsch, English, Espanol, Francais, Italiano, Norsk, Portugues, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Simplified and Japanese". For the convenience of Japanese users, it has changed the monetary unit to that of Japan, Yen."We are giving away the very latest version of the software, with not only the multilingual support but also the updated DVD IFO Analysis Module."Angie added.



As for the holiday deals, WinXDVD also packed up the full licensed programs in different forms and discounts. Users with interest may choose a 50% off HD Video Converter Deluxe, a 68% off DVD Video Converter Pack, or a 75% off Easter Holiday Gift Pack according to the needs.



Pricing and Availability

Without paying, the first thousand visitors to the ongoing Easter Sweepstake Contest every day can download WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and get the license code, saving $59.95 in total. The Easter gift license is hidden yet available before Apr. 28 at

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/software-deals-easter.htm



About WinXDVD Software

WinXDVD Software is a division of Digiarty Software, Inc. specialized in multimedia software based on Windows (XP/7/8/8.1), Mac OS and iOS, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.