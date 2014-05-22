Eastern Region Is Expected to Have More Capacity Additions in Future

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The cement industry in the country is witnessing rapid developments. Almost all players (whether small, medium, or large) have been increasing the capacity of their plants during the last few years. Capacity expansion has brought in a considerable addition in the installed capacity by setting up greenfield projects and expanding & modernizing the already existing plants. According to a recent report by RNCOS “Indian Cement Industry Outlook 2016”, although capacity additions are taking place in all the regions in the country, it is the Eastern region which is expected to have the highest capacity additions in the coming years.



According to the report, the Eastern region is expected to see growth in capacity additions in near future, as many cement companies are in the process of setting up new plants in the region. For instance, ACC and Shree Cements have plans to set up new plants in Chhattisgarh in 2015-16 with capacity of 5 mtpa respectively. Further, Ultratech (Grasim) has also planned to set up a cement plant of 4.8 mtpa in Chhattisgarh in 2013-14. Moreover, many players are also planning to set up cement plants in states like Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. The rise in capacity additions is anticipated to continue due to the stabilization of economy leading to increase in the construction activities in various sectors.



The report “Indian Cement Industry Outlook 2016” evaluates the Indian cement industry thoroughly and provides the in-depth analysis of the sector. It includes forecast of cement installed capacity, production, capacity utilization and consumption till 2015-16. Moreover, the study provides regional analysis for the same. For complete understanding of the market, we have studied government regulations, and export & import scenario. Our comprehensive study has also included types of cement production by region and state. With a view to helping our clients in understanding the market dynamics and recent activities of key players, we have covered the competitive landscape. This section covers the top four cement manufacturers’ business description, strategic analysis and recent developments.



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.