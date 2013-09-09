Berlin, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- In late August, Atlantic General Hospital will begin conducting a two-week long community needs assessment. The eye surgery Eastern Shore Maryland area hospital has secured the assistance of RKM Research and Communications, Inc., a market research firm, to conduct the research on the hospital’s behalf.



The 25-minute telephone survey will be administered to randomly selected households in Worcester County, Md., and portions of lower Sussex County, Del., eastern Wicomico County, Md., and northern Accomack County in Virginia.



The purpose of the survey is to obtain opinions concerning healthcare in the local communities so that Atlantic General Hospital and Health System can better plan to meet its residents’ healthcare needs in the future.



All responses to the survey will be kept confidential, stated hospital officials from the cataract surgery Salisbury Maryland area facility. Atlantic General will receive only summary information with statistics in its report from RKM. The information is crucial for planning strategic initiatives and for providing health education to the public.



“We want to know what residents think about their healthcare options,” said Kim Justice, vice president of planning and operations of the diabetes treatment Eastern Shore Maryland area Atlantic General.



“We value their opinions and hope that anyone called by RKM will choose to participate in the survey.”



Atlantic General is an award-winning 62-bed not-for-profit hospital with a network of more than 15 outpatient physician offices and walk-in clinics in the region. For virtually every healthcare need, the future is here at Atlantic General Hospital. It is the healthcare network that delivers superior care directly to its patients - close to home.



About Atlantic General Hospital

Atlantic General Hospital has been providing quality health care to the residents of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset, and Sussex Counties since May 1993. The scope of its programs, the qualifications of its medical staff and the quality of its facilities are only surpassed by the genuine warmth and concern of its hospital staff. For more information, please visit http://www.atlanticgeneral.org/Main/Home.aspx



Media contact:

Sarah Yonker, Director of Marketing

410-641-9663

syonker@atlanticgeneral.org