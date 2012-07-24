EasternRodAndCustoms.com Launches Re-Vamped Website Offering Car Restorations for All Makes and Models

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Car restoration can be a fun experience, but it often involves a lot of work. Along with sourcing the correct parts, restorers have to put in enough elbow grease to make the car look flawless and run smoothly. From restoring the upholstery to repairing brakes and suspension, car restoration is rarely easy – and yet people around the world love doing it.



Eastern Rod and Customs knows that as well as anybody. The auto restoration company recently launched a new website which seeks to connect consumers with the car restoration services they need. From total restorations of hot rods to custom-built classic cars, EasternRodAndCustoms.com helps vehicles to be restored to their full potential.



The newly designed website features a red color scheme that instantly evokes the paint job found on many classic hot rods. From the front page of the website, visitors can easily view contact information about the company as well as a basic list of their services.



However, EasternRodAndCustoms.com has so much more than that. A spokesperson for the website explained:



“With our site re-launch, we’ve been able to incorporate a number of new features into our website.



Visitors will find a blog, parts list, and pictures of past projects, for example. We’ve also made it easy for visitors to connect with us through any social media site – whether it’s YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook.”



The goal of the redesign was to make it easier for customers to understand the services offered by Eastern Rod and Customs. Using the menu at the top of the page, visitors will find links to all of the above options and more. There are in-depth explanations of each service offered by Eastern Rod and Customs, and prospective customers can even learn more about the professional restorers who will be working on their vehicle.



‘Past Projects’ is one section of the site that many visitors find interesting. Clicking on that sub-heading will reveal an extensive list of some of Eastern Rod and Customs most popular projects, including a 1979 Ford Mustang, a 1941 Willys Roadster, and a 1968 Camaro.



Eastern Rod and Customs believe their reputation for quality restorations comes from the attitude of their team of restorers. A spokesperson explained:



“Our highly trained team all bring different skills from mechanics, to paint technicians through to metal fabricators. They are all highly qualified and see themselves as craftsman producing vehicles of beauty. What really sets the team apart is their passion for the restoration process. I can safely say this is more than a job to the team. It’s this vision and passion along with the high quality parts that we use that has built our reputation. We hope our new website will allow us to share our passion with more car enthusiasts.”



About EasternRodAndCustoms.com

EasternRodAndCustoms.com offers car restoration services for vehicles of all makes and models. The re-launched website wants to make it as easy as possible for prospective customers to find what they’re looking for. For more information, please visit: http://www.EasternRodAndCustoms.com