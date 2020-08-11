Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Former Employee Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of former employees of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) concerning potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty was announced.



Former employees of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the investigation by a law firm under ERISA employees of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), may be eligible to file a complaint for putting stock options at risk if they can prove their employer violated its fiduciary duty to them.



Kingsport, TN based Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. Eastman Chemical Company reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from over $10.15 billion in 2018 to over $9.27 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income declined from over $1.08 billion in 2018 to $759 million in 2019.



Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) declined from $111.16 per share in early 2018 to as low as $34.44 per share on March 18, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.