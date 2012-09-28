New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Eastman Chemical Company Petrochemicals Capacity and SWOT Analysis - 2012 Update"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- GlobalData's report, "Eastman Chemical Company Petrochemicals Capacity and SWOT Analysis - 2012 Update" provides detailed information of company's business activities. The report covers its petrochemical capacity, plants details and capacity share information. In addition, it presents company's financial details and deals landscape. It also details recent developments related to the company.
Scope
- Business description - A detailed description of the company's operations and business divisions
- Company history - Progression of key events associated with the company.
- Major products and services - A list of major products, services and brands
- Petrochemicals capacity and product portfolio- Information of company's petrochemical capacity and product portfolio
- Petrochemicals complex details- Detailed information on all operating and planned petrochemical plants covering details such as process, technology, capacity and location details
- Petrochemicals capacity split by country
- Petrochemical capacity share- Company's petrochemical capacity share in domestic market
- SWOT analysis - A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.
- Financial ratios
- Key employees - A list of the key executives
- Executive biographies - A brief summary of the executives' employment history
- Important locations and subsidiaries - A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details
- Financial deals landscape and recent news
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the company's business areas and financials to assist in various business decisions
- Gain key insights in to the company to assist in M&A and JVs
- Know about the company's petrochemical capacity and asset details for competitive benchmarking
- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this report's analysis of the company's business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy
- Understand and respond to competitors' business structure and strategies with GlobalData's detailed SWOT analysis
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bayer AG, Styron LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Daicel Chemical Industries, Ltd., Solvay SA, Celanese Corporation, SK Chemicals Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical Company
