Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), All American Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:AAGC),Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA)



Eastman Kodak Company (OTCMKTS:EKDKQ) decreased -22.68% at the price of $0.0675 recently on a traded volume of 15.43 million shares, in comparison to 10.63 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -60.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and its total outstanding shares are 272.78 million. Eastman Kodak Company engages in commercial imaging business. It operates through three segments: the Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films (GECF); the Digital Printing and Enterprise (DP&E); and the Personalized and Document Imaging (P&DI).



Has EKDKQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) soared +8.05% at the trading price of $3.22 on a traded volume of 770,175 shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 614,125 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +8.05%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.69 and $3.35. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



For How Long NVIV will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



All American Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:AAGC) jumped +8.33% at the $0.0130 recently. So far in three months, the stock is up +525%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $0.025. Its introductory price for the day was $0.01, with the overall traded volume of 16.614 million shares. All American Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and related mineral properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Belleville property located in Mineral County, Nevada; and the Goldfield West property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.



Will AAGC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), after opening its shares at the price of $1.34, dropped -3.03% , its recent trading price was $1.28 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.45 million shares, in comparison to 16.71 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.23 and $16.71. Its introductory price for the day was $1.34. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



Will FNMA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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