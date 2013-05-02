EastOK Europe Updates Readers on Eastern Europe

Budapest, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The secret’s out! Eastern Europe has one of the most dynamic, exciting, and colourful places all over the world. Still not convinced? Visit EastOK Europe , an online magazine ready to present the area in a whole new vibrant light.



A lot of people still have those preconceived notions about the place as somewhere behind the Iron Curtain. Images of cold people, isolated buildings, and empty streets arise when Eastern Europe is mentioned, even up to now.



Well, times have changed and Eastern Europe has brought back its old fashioned charms to the spotlight.



There is so much to talk about when it comes to arts, literature, music, architecture, food, people, heritage and a lot more. In fact, these things have always been there, just hidden temporarily from the eyes of the rest of the world. But those sumptuous meals, breathtaking buildings, elegant fine art, and young pop culture can now be accessed again, and EastOK Europe gives its readers the whole hearty spread.



When it comes to places to see, Eastern Europe packs a variety of natural wonders from rugged mountains through gorgeous preserved cities, to green valleys and placid lakes. Everything can be seen in the vast expanse of land stretching from Poland to Greece, from the Czech Republic to Ukraine. If you think everything in Eastern Europe has been polluted by heavy industry promoted in the 1970s and ‘80s, you are in for a surprise! A good number of sites has been rehabilitated and has become success stories in bringing back the region’s natural beauty.



And for those who think that cities like Prague and Budapest are just “poor man’s versions” of Paris, think again! The buildings may reflect a quaint and charming blast from the past, but Eastern Europe has also become a headquarters of chic. From everything fashionable, trendy, and up and coming in the worlds of music, clothing, design, and visual arts, trust the capitals from Budapest to Bucharest, Warsaw to Sofia, Talin to Zagreb to reflect the latest. And the people always look like they’re ready for the runway, yet always warm and friendly to guests from far away lands.



All of Eastern Europe’s charms can be read in the magazine. Get away from outdated and bulky travel books that do not inform you of what’s happening in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovenia or what’s rocking Romania, Serbia and Estonia in real time. EastOK Europe gives you all the information you need in just a few clicks of a mouse, anywhere you are. Get your fill of the latest in Eastern Europe, from arts and culture to business.



About EastOK Europe

For more information, please visit the webzine at http://eastokeurope.com



