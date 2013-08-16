Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.



801-566-4449

Owner, Kevin Casey

http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/contact/



Mission Statement

To proactively serve our business community by providing solutions

in personal care, business development and liquid nutrition.



Vision Statement

To provide leadership in establishing our client’s international businesses,

being built on a foundation of innovation, advocacy, technology and business integrity.



http://wasatchcontractmanufacturing.com/



Eastridge Based "Wasatch Contract Manufacturing" was Acknowledged 2013 Best "Liquid Contract Manufacturer" for St. George, UTAH 84126 Consumers Due to their Expertise, Cosmeceutical Quality and Unequalled Knowledge of "Wrinkle Treatments"



What makes your Skin Care Formulation(s) unique?

We attack skin challenges from several angles by utilizing multiple, unique ingredients that: (1) Repair past damage, (2) Treat present issues, and (3) Prevent future damage from occurring.



Can you help us with our Label Claims and Compliance?

No, our Quality Assurance and Quality Control Departments can help advise but our customers need to obtain legal counsel.



What are the most recent findings of the FDA Audits?

To date, we have always received a “clean” status report from the FDA, meaning that we are compliant and we have no judgments. Wasatch is always improving policies and will continue to implement minor procedure corrections and documentation adjustments as suggested by the FDA as they are constantly changing. Additionally, this is public knowledge available at fda.gov.



Do you produce products that are certified by the FDA?

No. The FDA does not certify any products. However, the FDA does certify and provide licenses to approved manufacturing facilities, like Wasatch. All of our products are manufactured in an FDA-Approved, cGMP certified facility. Because we produce OTC products, we also have higher quality standards than most facilities.



Do you have Stock Formulas we can use?

Yes, we have hundreds of stocks formulas; most are approximately 60% finished. We do this so we know with certainty that the base portions of the formulas are safe and stable. We work with each of our customers and offer flexibility to customize your own unique formulations. Every product is unique; no close duplicates. Using a base formula saves you time and money.



Do you offer 100% unique Product Development?

Yes.



What do you charge for Product Development?

Certain basic product development requires a nominal fee – check with Sales for the details. However, for more standard development projects, we charge to cover lab time and testing labor; although these services are not profit centers for us. For more involved product development we usually ask for a $2,500 retainer. A $2,500 credit will be given to you on your first order. Determination of which section of the Product Development pricing structure your company falls into is made by our Master Chemist and provided to you prior to any development beginning.



What should my expectations be with regards to Product Development?

Most product development takes 4-12 weeks to complete, depending upon our customer required changes and feedback. Essentially you determine the process length. We have had customers complete product development in 18 days and others that have lasted 18 months.



I do not have space to store Packaging Components or Finished Goods? Can you ship some of them when needed?

Yes. We have warehouse space available for a fee. Yes, we can ship finished bulk product to you upon request. ~ We are not a Fulfillment House though (i.e. we do not ship small individual quantities to separate addresses).



Can Wasatch perform Challenge Testing?

Yes.



Can Wasatch grow pathogen and bacteria cultures for certain testing?

No.



How do you compare to other laboratories (production size and facility capabilities)?

Wasatch is a niche laboratory. We focus on helping smaller companies form their foundation and get established. We assist medium sized companies take the next growth step by refining product lines and improving quality. We work with large companies in developing and introducing new, innovative product lines. Small and medium sized customers produce 1,000,000 units or less each month.



How many total units, at full capacity, can you produce in a month?

4,500,000 (at current capacity).



Do you have Product Liability Insurance (PLI)?

Yes. Wasatch has a $2,000,000 policy in place for certain “Premier Customers.” We always encourage our customers to carry their own product insurance for issues that may arise with consumption. Wasatch is responsible to produce the product correctly but not to protect you against third party law suits. Please request details and specifics from management ($2,000,000 Aggregate and $1,000,000 per occurrence).



What makes someone a “Premier Customer?”

These parameters are discussed, traditionally, in our first sit down meeting.



Will I see a similar product to mine developed by Wasatch and sold by another company?

Yes and No; there can be certain product similarities but all products are unique; we are a custom product lab.



Do you Develop, Market or Sell products similar to those of your customers?

No, we do not compete with or against our customers.



What packaging options can you fill “In-House?”

Anything from drums and jugs (Bulk) to tubes and airless containers of any size. Additionally, we fill small packaging options up to a 4 cc container.



If we need help designing and procuring packaging, can you help us?

Yes, we employ a Packaging Engineer, on staff, that can help with every aspect of packaging and “Master Shipper” design.



Can you do Wipes and Single Dose Packaging in-house?

No. We fill bulk product for these types of projects and ship that bulk to our contracted partner companies around the country for application completion.



What are your product core competencies?

Anti-aging, Acne, Unique Skin Treatments, Sun Protection, Oral Health & Liquid N



ABOUT US

Wasatch Product Development is focused on providing the most responsive and flexible service in the industry and has a diverse clientele ranging from leading global companies to virtual and emerging entities. With unmatched technical expertise, innovative equipment and regulatory knowledge, Wasatch maintains a demonstrated record with the FDA as well as with its customers; many of whom have outsourced with the company for over ten years. The Wasatch Product Development’s lab is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) along with being registered and certified by the ATF, and FDA. Wasatch has been developing and manufacturing several unique products for many of the World’s most successful consumer product companies since 1998.