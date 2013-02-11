Eastside Pest Control with Well Trained Exterminators Creates Blog as a Resource for Those Dealing with Pest Control

Kirkland, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Pests can create quite the pesky situation. No one wants to find a rodent or a cockroach in their home, or find out that they have been inundated with bedbugs or carpenter ants. For people with pest control, Eastside Pest Control has launched a new resource that may be of help.



When people think of pest control, they often immediately just think of rats and roaches. However, this Seattle pest control company says otherwise. According to the exterminators at Eastside Pest Control, the list of pests is longer and more varying than many people may think. The Eastside exterminators handle pest control for ants, bedbugs, birds, mice, rats, wasps, bees, fleas, and even squirrels.



Eastside Pest Control’s new blog offers a wealth of information from well-trained exterminators in the Washington area. Topics that Eastside Pest Control covers on their blog include: attic and crawlspace repair, carpenter ants, bedbugs, commercial pest control, nuisance wildlife control, and how to get rid of rodents and cockroaches.



The most recent post by Eastside Pest Control details a few ways that people can unknowingly pick up bedbugs and bring the nasty critters into their home. Some ways that Eastside Pest Control explains that this commonly happens is when buying things that are used but being claimed as new, receiving hand-me downs, buying things from garage sales, buying things from flee markets, and when taking things that were left curbside for free.



Of course, for those with pest problems, reading a blog or trying to enact some of these methods independently may not always work. If that is that case, Eastside Pest Control is there to help and serve the Seattle, Washington area. Located in Issaquah, Eastside Pest Control also proudly services Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Everett, and Mercer Island.



Choose the local option for pest control and extermination; pick Eastside Pest Control for qualified extermination and small-business customer care. Check out the company’s blog at www.eastsidepestcontrol.com, or call them at 425.691.7775 to learn more information.



