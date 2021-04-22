Eastwood International School Open for Registrations for Upcoming Academic Year

Beirut, Lebanon -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Eastwood International School is pleased to announce that they are now open for new registrations for 2021-22. The EIS campus is located in Mansourieh, a quaint suburb of Beirut. With an aim to offer world class education for everyone, they also offer financial aid programs and scholarships. The classrooms at EIS instill a sense of learning, inspiration and comfort. While most of the classrooms come with a scenic view of the inner courtyard and the Mediterranean Sea, all of them are equipped with cutting-edge technology to enhance the overall learning and teaching experience. Equipped with Apple TVs, high end speaker systems and projectors, these classrooms create a perfect learning environment for students across grades. The school also boasts of a newly outfitted and fully stocked laboratory with quality equipment, tools, substances, chemicals and safety equipment. Parents can now use the website for online registrations. All the details are mentioned on the website with step by step instructions. Parents can also call the admission representative during school hours for any clarifications.



