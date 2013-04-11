Easy and Precise Marking System for Hanging Frames and Objects

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- A new product is available called Simply Hang It™ that helps individuals position pictures and other décor on walls easily and precisely.



Developed by two women who realized there was an overwhelming need for this product, Simply Hang It is an easy-to-use marker tag that indicates the exact spot where a hanging device needs to be installed. This product does not require measuring, can easily be lined up with studs, eliminates guesswork and minimizes the chance of extra holes often seen when hanging frames on walls.



This new product will work with all types of hooks including O-rings, triangle rings, D-rings, saw tooth hangers, keyhole hangers, recessed fasteners or holes, wire, security hangers, self-leveling hangers or just the frame edge. It can also be used to help hang oddly shaped art, mirrors, antiques, TV mounts, paintings, shelves, and more.



"The concept of Simply Hang It was derived from our frustrations of hanging wall collages and trying to line up the tops of different frame types." commented Claudia Howe, product inventor. "We also wanted some way to mark the precise location on a wall and be able to come back later to hang our pictures, without having to draw on the wall and try to find that little mark."



"Our goal was to develop an item that didn't cost much, was easy to use and saved time." added Wendy Kuhn, Ms. Howe's business partner. "Simply Hang It is very easy to use and will definitely make your life much easier. They can be used on just about anything that needs to be hung or positioned in a precise spot. And Simply Hang It is not just for homeowners, they also work great for interior decorators. They are great for gifts too!"



About Simply Hang It

Simply Hang It is made in the USA and is now available by ordering online at SimplyHangIt.com/shop or Amazon.com. The two women have manufactured an ample supply of Simply Hang Its and hope to have their product released in retail outlets later this year.



