Easy Ask Offers No Pressure Demo

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- In the world of business software there are always companies out there that are promising the “next big thing” or a revolutionary approach to an age old problem. Unfortunately, most of these companies cannot follow through with their promises, and business owners feel burned for making a bad software purchase. At www.easyask.com companies will find a revolutionary approach to e-commerce that actually works.



E-commerce is one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy, and, to compete, companies must maximize their website to make online shopping easier. The problem has always been finding information on the site and helping customers get the items that they are looking for in a timely manner. Too often customers are bombarded with too many search results, or they are faced with the possibility of not getting any results back at all. At http://www.easyask.com/ companies will find the answer to their site search issues.



The software at http://www.easyask.com/ works to streamline the sales process by empowering the site search feature to be more relevant. Customers will not have to go through a series of menus to find items that they really want to purchase, which greatly reduces the level of consumer frustration and will lead to better sales. The software works with natural language trends, and can autocorrect and autocomplete customer search queries, so they get fewer instances of “no results found”. In addition, the software at www.easyask.com/ can show customers related products or services based on keyword stemming and that makes every search a little more effective.



Easy Ask understands that they are making bold claims, but their no pressure demonstration will help convince even the most skeptical business owner. With the use of Easy Ask, websites can become more robust and they will become an even more important part of a company’s bottom line.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.easyask.com or call (800) 425-8200.