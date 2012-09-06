Easy Backup for the At Home User

Apex, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- BitBack Cloud is proud to announce their online backup. BitBackCloud.com is a company that is currently offering backup to individuals online. While many companies focus on helping businesses back up their important data, this company is focusing on the average gadget user, not just businesses.



The company takes pride in offering top notch services to their customers. The customers are happy with the services as well as the prices. When an individual uses this company to back up their important data, they will be able to restore, access and share those files from anywhere in the world on any computer. For one set price, individuals will have unlimited data backups with their PC’s, servers and laptops; even Mac’s, iPhones and iPads.



Bitback offers some of the fastest speeds in the industry with their 100MB tunnel. They also do not use any throttling or capping of the bandwidth. It’s simply one fast speed. This is the easiest backup for the home user – it is easy to figure out. This is a big reason as to why many individuals are choosing BitBack Cloud Online Backup



While PC users are taking advantage of it, mac users can to. BitBack Cloud offers Mac Online Backup to all of the mac users, but it doesn’t stop there. This company also offers iPhone backup to all of their iPhone users using the same account.



While they focus on individuals who are in their home, they also focus on small businesses by offering a special small business online backup. Individuals who are running an online business from the comfort of their home are being encouraged to take advantage of the services BitBack Cloud has to offer. With this company, the customers do not have to worry about security, Bitback uses military grade triple encrypttion – users can benefit from the same security used by the US military.



About BitBack Cloud

BitBack Cloud offers online backup to small businesses and home users for the PC, Mac and iPhone. For more information on this company, feel free to contact Mike Taylor via email at Mike.Taylor@bitbacked.com or by phone at 888-787-2256.