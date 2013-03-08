Easy Business Loans Up to $100,000.00 for Small Businesses on Shortee.net

Baton Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Business Loans Today announced that the National roll out of their 2 page Loan Application for USA Businesses.



“The release is perfect timing for businesses with a gross turnover of $100,000.00 or more per year as they not only get instant access to the funder but they get fast answers.” Says Andy Capper



“Most business owners would realize that the Global Financial Crisis caused so many problems for businesses and families in the US as the money just wasn’t available and the criteria was too difficult.” Continued Andy



The good news from Business Loans Today is that they cater to all types of USA based businesses with the exception of Real Estate, Finance and Insurance.



Construction loans can also be approved now but require at least two years trading as well.



Business Loans Today have moved the core business online in an effort to reach more businesses each day and to service their needs. Approvals and are currently running at 98% for qualified applicants and the simplified process has been widely applauded.



Small businesses owners simply complete the 2 page online application form and get a phone call to clarify any further questions.



Url – http://www.shortee.net/businessloans