Easy-Diabetic-Recipes.com Announces Hundreds of Free & Healthy Diabetic Recipes

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Many believe that requiring a diabetic-friendly diet is of detriment to both their taste buds and their families. However, a new website offering hundreds of free diabetic-friendly recipes is proving that high blood sugar is to barrier to delicious.



Easy-Diabetic-Recipes.com has a simple mandate to unify diabetes suffers and provide them with recipes that not only taste great, but are also good for their health.



As the website’s Marketing Manager explains, Diabetic-friendly food doesn’t have to be boring.



“Diabetic recipes do not have to lack in taste or flavor. We hope visitors will enjoy all of their favorites from Drink to Dessert Recipes. We hope this web site will help you discover, or awaken....a love for great tasting healthy food that is easy to make, and fits your diabetic needs,” explains Lani Lugar.



With an expansive library of recipes on offer, listings are intuitively organized into categories including breakfast, drinks, appetizers, meat, fish, vegetarian, kids, pasta, casserole, low fat, dessert, holiday and snack recipes.



New recipes are frequently added, with recent additions including a peanut butter muffin recipe, turkey Spanish pasta and chicken tacos.



Aside from their growing range of recipes, Easy-Diabetic-Recipes.com also brings those with Diabetes together for the greater good.



“The site boasts many articles and resources. It contains a section that provides product information (insulin pumps, test strips) and a myriad of product reviews. Our links to sites the support a positive Diabetic lifestyle are also proving immensely popular with our audience,” Lugar adds.



Interactivity plays a big part in the site’s growth. Users are encouraged to subscribe to the blog and submit their own recipes. In fact, a $50 Amazon gift card is awarded each month to a random recipe submitter. With one entry given for each recipe submitted, those with flair to share can get unlimited opportunities to snap up the next prize.



With a constantly evolving online resource, visitors are urged to check back frequently to discover what is new. Aside from the site’s blog, updates and progress can also be followed via their Facebook and Twitter social media channels.



“We’ll continue to work to build the world’s biggest collection of free Diabetic-friendly recipes. Viva la flavor!” Lugar adds.



To check out the site’s recipes today, please visit: http://www.easy-diabetic-recipes.com



About Easy-Diabetic-Recipes.com

Easy-Diabetic-Recipes.com has tasked itself with becoming the world’s largest resource for free, cheap and tasty Diabetic-friendly recipes.



Continuing its commitment to bringing suffers of the condition together; the website urges those with Diabetes to play their part in the site’s growth by submitting their own recipes and meal ideas.