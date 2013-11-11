Easy Installment Payments Launched on Short Term Loans for Bad Credit

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Bad credit loans are a way of life for a huge number of persons now and iloanswithbadcredit.com has been a major source of these since its launch. With short term loans, consumers are sure of being in debt for only a couple of months and these are currently forming the best solutions for small financial situations. Repaying these will now be easy owing to the new payment plans.



Payment schedules will be among the key features that borrowers will be looking at when applying for short term loans for bad credit. The current database of lenders combined with the highly accurate matching process will be allowing consumers a chance to have a number of offers to compare. However, this will be necessitating applicants to first go through the application process but this will be pretty easy and fast.



The company has even gone to the extent of availing a short term loans payment calculator that applicants will be allowed free access to ensure that they go for the best options on these payment plans. The other features on the offer will be pretty easy to look into since the loan providers will be disclosing them in full. These will include terms & conditions, interest rates and fees.



Consumers were assured of a secure process by the company’s spokesperson who made it clear that, “There are people losing cash together with other valuables everyday and we had to put in place enough measures to ensure that this will not affect those who will be applying for short term loans for bad credit. We are currently dealing with legitimate lenders and our site is now highly secured.”



He concluded the statement by mentioning that, “We are sure that these installment payments will work great even for people with low incomes since some of these will only be requiring borrowers to clear small amounts. Applications can now start flowing in and we have enough lenders in our database to handle these in time. Processing, in all cases, will be taking less than 24 hours.”



About iloanswithbadcredit.com

This site has been playing an active role in connecting consumers to online lenders since 2011 and it is still doing so to this day. There are many loan providers it has established close ties with and a huge number of them are known to approve applications without considering the credit ratings of the persons who submitted them. For the offer on short term loans for bad credit, visit www.iloanswithbadcredit.com