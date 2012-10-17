Easy Jailbreak and Unlock for iPhone 4S/4/3Gs iOS 6 Available at Smart Unlock Ltd

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- The release of a new major version iOS 6 of Apple’s mobile operating system always brings with it a fair amount of uncertainty for those individuals who prefer their Apple mobile experience to have a jailbroken slant on it. Firmware point upgrades often represent minimal change and are often used by Apple as an attempt to close certain holes in the firmware that have been used by the jailbreak development teams to bypass their security in the previous iOS version.



As is usually the case when this time comes around, jailbreakers have been waiting patiently for the official word on whether it is safe to update their devices to iOS 6 or not. The UnlockOrJailbreak.com Team reveal that their software can Unlock & Jailbreak iOS 6 on iPhone 3Gs, 4, 4S, iPad 2 & iPad 3, also enabling video chat on the 3GS iPhone.



To Jailbreak and Unlock iPhone 4/4S/3GS iOS 6/5.1.1 visit the official website www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com



UnlockOrJailbreak.com was formed in mid 2008 and have successfully jailbroken over 250,000 iPhones worldwide. This is unparalleled by any other service in the industry. They have achieved this by combining a very simple solution with a fantastic customer service department that is available 24/7 through many forms of contact, including telephone.



Sap Shield from UnlockOrJailbreak.com has been downloaded by over 250,000 customers located in over 145 countries. To further ensure customers of its products usability, UnlockOrJailbreak offers a 100% full money back guarantee on all orders. Customers dissatisfied with the company’s product will be given a full refund, no questions asked.



One good advantage of the software is that the jailbreaking and unlocking process is completely reversible and there will be no evidence that the iPhone has been jailbroken and unlocked . iOS 6/5.1.1 comes with many new features and updates for multitasking and storage. By unlocking and jailbreaking the iPhone, unleash unlimited possibilities to improve this already fantastic experience and the iPhone FULL potential.



Before going through any jailbreak process with Sap Shield it is always good housekeeping to perform a full backup of all information on the device. It is unlikely that anything will go wrong during the process but when undertaking any process that modifies the internals of a file system it is always prudent to err on the side of caution.