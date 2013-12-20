Easy Limo Launches Wedding Car Hire to Let Bride and Groom Travel in Style on the Big Day

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- The limousine is used to convey status and importance to the wider world as well as to provide space ample enough to allow those inside to relax in comfort, enjoying features not seen in the typical car. Because of their expense, they are rarely purchased but often rented for special occasions. Easy Limo provides limousine rental services throughout London and have a range of epic Hummers and even a party bus to party like a rockstar. Now however they have released a special limousine ideal for weddings, a classic Rolls Royce extended and refurbished to be the pinnacle of outsized indulgence.



The company website features high quality images of the car’s exterior and interior as well as its use in situ, decorated with silk garlands to show how special it looks on the day. The car is finished in pure white with a walnut and leather interior that feels like the manor in Downton Abbey on wheels.



Wedding car hire is available to book directly from the website, where the company lists their other services including corporate excursions, proms, concert trips and more. The car is just one of a vast fleet which are available at surprisingly affordable prices for central London.



A spokesperson for Easy Limo explained, “A limousine is a status symbol, and it is crucial that the bride feels like a queen on her special day, and our wedding limousine will achieve that with the ultimate in style and elegance. The Excalibur limousine has ample space for the bridesmaids and the mother of the bride as well as for even the biggest of wedding dresses, as well as a TV, champagne cooler and glasses to make the journey luxurious and fun helping to calm those last minute nerves. This service is already proving extremely popular so book early to avoid disappointment.”



About Easy Limo

Easy Limo is one of the top rated London limousine companies. They provide the best chauffeured limousines from well established companies and at cheap prices. Whether customers wish to hire for weddings, stag and hen parties, valentine’s day, business trips, airport transfer, London sightseeing, birthday parties or other occasions, Easy Limo can provide the ideal solution. For more information, please visit: http://www.easylimo.com