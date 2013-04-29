Easy Manifest Has Launched a Service That Enables Trucking Companies to Submit ACE & ACI eManifests

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Trucking companies can rely on Easy Manifest to comply with the Canadian Border Service Agency’s (CBSA) Fall 2013 deadline for advance electronic transmission of cargo and conveyance data, as well as for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) program.



Easy Manifest offers trucking companies several advantages over the U.S. and Canadian government eManifest portals and other competing products, said Easy Manifest CEO Nathan Davie.



“Instead of using one system for the U.S. and another for Canada’s Advance Commercial Information (ACI) program, trucking companies can use Easy Manifest as a common web-based application for both. That in itself will be a time-saver, but we’ve gone the extra mile by incorporating several advanced technologies to simplify and streamline the processing of the forms.”



Commonly entered text such as the names of shippers, consignees and drivers are stored in a customer-specific database and automatically populated when the first few letters are keyed in, eliminating errors and freeing trucking company staff from the laborious task of re-entering the same data over and over again.



“Drivers can encounter delays or penalties if they arrive at the border with incorrect information in the manifest,” said Davie. “Our expertise and the way we have developed the technology will help prevent these delays from occurring.”



Using Easy Manifest, trucking companies can select email, text messaging or fax communication to notify drivers, dispatch staff and customs brokers when the importer’s pre-arrival declaration has been reviewed and the carrier is free to proceed to the border.



“Drivers don’t have to be tethered to fax machines at truck stops to send and receive Customs documents and notification from other parties,” said Davie. “They can use their laptops, tablets or smartphones.”



Also in the works is a free app for iPhone, Android and Blackberry devices that will allow drivers to key in a shipment number or scan a barcode to view the status of a consignment.



“The whole idea behind Easy Manifest is to make it as simple as possible because we know that trucking companies don’t want to be bogged down with a lot of administration,” said John Rau, Easy Manifest’s Chief Technology Officer. “They’d rather be running their businesses.



“Easy Manifest,” added Rau, “is very competitively priced and well worth the investment when you consider how much time it will save.”



Trucking companies can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Easy Manifest at www.easymanifest.com



For further information, please contact Nathan Dinning, 1-888-993-9626 or via email, info@easymanifest.com



About Easy Manifest

Easy Manifest is a web-based service that enables highway trucking carriers to submit ACE & ACI eManifest data to American and Canadian customs agencies. The software is 100% compliant with customs requirements and is built entirely around the goal of helping carriers submit error-free eManifests with the least possible effort.