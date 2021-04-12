Easy Pandemic Career and Economic Survival Tools for High School Teachers

Rochester, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- SoRichIam Media is not new to preparing high school teens for the real world. The boutique media company CEO, LeTicia Lee, is a former Wall Street Language Executive Instructor. Her job was to help foreign executives of Fortune 500 Companies make quality shifts within the company during times of economic uncertainty. So who better to help teens and teachers during a pandemic than she? Her "Dynamic Duo Package" designed for high school students does just that.



Lee says teachers in the USA and worldwide need to help prepare teens for certain economic shifts that have already started to occur as a result of the pandemic. Most of these lessons are learned in college. However, more and more student have either postponed or dropped out of college altogether due to economic uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.



According to Lee, there are some basic skills every student must have to survive economically. She believes they need these tools whether they attend college or work after high school.



Lee observes most students as resilient beings and can survive with basic tools their parents didn't have access to at their age such as the internet and smart phones. She tells us that her students learn basic investment skills that can carry them through for fifty years or more.



Rest assured, these are not get rich quick schemes. Lee follows the Warren Buffett formula of slow but certain value based investing.



Warren Buffet has made his initial investors millionaires and even some billionaires over time through Berkshire Hathaway. We hope the same results for Lee's SoRichIam Media students.



Her "Dynamic Duo Package" for teens, Your #1 Brand is YOU (How to Be Irresistibly Employable for Life) and The Answer Key to Avoid Debt, Build Credit & Retire Rich has shown countless high school students and college grads how to discover their purpose to live a more fulfilling life and how to use their income from part time or full time jobs to establish good credit and save and invest for a multi-millionaire retirement if they so desire. Some can even start their own companies from the initial savings and investments.



Lee says watching teens have that "aha moment" is priceless. But it's double the fun when teachers and parents get it too she tells us.



Teachers can order Your #1 Brand is YOU (Retails $15) and The Answer Key to Avoid Debt, Build Credit & Retire Rich (Retails $19.99) with a 15% discount ($27.89 for both). Just send an email with a school email address to TeachersEd@SoRichIam.com with promo code "DDP_2021" in the Subject Line by May 1, 2021 with an order request of 25 units or more.



The accompanying pre-taped class is available online at Vimeo.com/OnDemand/AnswerKey.



