Easy Photo Effects Version 2.0 Adds Support for Multiple Languages and New Effects

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2011 -- The Website easyphotoeffects.com has recently upgraded its freeware program to version 2.0 and now supports Spanish and Dutch language users in addition to English. The program also brings new photo effects such as Night Vision to the roster of numerous program effects. The freeware program is a simple photo editor that offers users a variety of functions to enable manipulating photos on Windows-based computers.



While there are a number of programs available for manipulating digital photographs, it can be difficult to find one that supports users who speak a language other than English. In early 2011, Jacco Mintjes launched his free software program known as Easy Photo Effects via a Website of the same name with the goal of expanding the program as time went on. “The program was fairly robust when I launched it, but I knew one of the first things I wanted to expand was to make it available for other language users besides English speakers,” said Mintjes.



Simplicity for users is the cornerstone of the photo effects editor program as users merely click a button to convert images into black and white artworks, apply a vintage sepia tone or any number of movie-like effects. In addition, the program allows users to apply Anologica, Topaza, tilt shift and embossed effects as well as manipulate brightness, contrast, apply borders and resize. Each effect can be adjusted with numerous effects applied in combination for a unique look. “I designed the program to be a simple photo editor where users could suggest new effects on the Website,” said Mintjes. Night Vision is the first of several that I have added based on their suggestions with more to come in the future.”



The free program allows users to open and save JPEG files and uncompressed bitmap images while a free tutorial explains how to use the features of the program to gain the desired effect. As a free program, users can make as many copies as they like for friends and family or send a link to the Website, but selling the program is prohibited. The simple photo editor is designed to work with Windows XP, Vista and Windows 7. Users should have a monitor with a minimum resolution of 1024x768. For more information, please visit http://easyphotoeffects.com



About Easyphotoeffects.com

Easy Photo Effects is a freeware program for Windows designed to simplify common photo editing tasks like resizing, adding borders to an image or converting an image to black and white. There are more than a dozen effects with each having a settings window that allows the user to adjust the effect. The program allows users to combine different effects to create an unlimited number of unique images.