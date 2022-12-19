Easy Shipping Offers Long and Short-Term Storage Solutions for a Variety of Items

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- Easy Shipping, one of the UK's largest removal companies, offers long and short-term storage solutions for various household and commercial items. From moving house to office refurbishment to simple small business growth and expansion, they provide the perfect storage option for your needs. They offer dynamic and flexible storage services designed to cater to the needs of their customers flawlessly. Whether looking to use their services for a few weeks or several years, they guarantee the same care and attention, 24/7 security, round-the-clock access to your property, and superb value for money.



You can use their long-term storage services to assist with inventory storage and management for their stores. Their warehouse offers clean, secure, and economical storage options for items of any size. Their storage facilities act as a stop-gap or temporary measure that allows you more space when needed. They always take special care of fragile items regardless of how long you intend to store them. Individuals and businesses looking for property storage solutions can check Easy Shipping's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Whether you have a few boxes of personal items or large pieces of furniture, we can store them safely and securely. We offer both long and short-term storage with full inventory, which provides you with flexibility. All our storage units are fully insured, secure, alarmed, and CCTV monitored. Rest assured that all of your belongings are in safe and capable hands. Whatever the reason, we can provide a storage solution that suits your needs."



Easy Shipping is one of the most well-renowned removals companies in Surrey that offers removals services to domestic and business clients worldwide. They have a team of experienced professionals committed to providing a simple, quick, safe, and affordable removals service to customers worldwide. They strongly associate with some leading freight companies who help them with international moving services. With its unmatched commitment to quality and professional approach, Easy Shipping has carved a distinct niche in the industry.



About Easy Shipping

Easy Shipping is an award-winning national and international relocation, removals, storage, Shipping and packing service provider in London. Their reputation as movers and shippers is built on providing exemplary services to private clients and businesses across the UK, Europe and internationally. They have a large fleet of vehicles and services crew to handle any move worldwide. With their exceptional service and professionalism, Easy Shipping was named Packer of the Year at the Movers & Storers Show in 2018 and 2019.



For more information, please visit: https://www.easyshipping.co.uk/



Contact Details



Unit 15 – 16, Liongate Enterprise Park

80 Morden Rd, Mitcham, CR4 4NY, Surrey

Tel: 020 8648 9092

E: sales@easyshipping.co.uk