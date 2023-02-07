Easy Shipping Offers Man and Van Removal Services to Ensure the Smooth and Secure Transition of Belongings

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Easy Shipping, a renowned removals company in the UK, offers man and van removal services to ensure the smooth and secure transition of belongings. Their services are designed for people who need to move large items such as furniture and appliances. They help with packing and loading the items, as well as with unloading them at their destination. The service involves hiring a van and a driver to transport the items from one location to another. They can help move various items, including furniture, boxes, appliances, and other items.



Their services are ideal for smaller moves, such as moving a few items from one house to another or for transporting items to trade shows or exhibitions. They also provide additional services such as packing and unpacking, disassembling and reassembling furniture, and storage of items until they are ready to be delivered. Their services are tailored to your specific needs, ensuring you receive the best service possible. Individuals looking for man and van removal services for their moving requirements can go to Easy Shipping's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Easy Shipping's Man and Van Service is flexible, reliable and competitively priced, which makes us a top choice for our customers. Our fleet of vehicles are exclusively Mercedes Benz and consists of 10+ sprinters and multiple HGVs, including two 18-tonners and a hoist crane. This means we have the capacity to take on any move, no matter the size. Our vehicles are fitted with state-of-the-art tracking systems, which are monitored closely for both efficiency and security."



Easy Shipping is one of the most prominent house removal companies in Surrey. The company is dedicated to consistently supporting people's needs as they change and grow, providing a bespoke solution for all types of houses and workplaces across the globe. The organisation plans properly and uses its experience to overcome delays or access challenges, especially in tricky situations or inclement weather. The company has steadily built a great reputation over the years due to an understanding of customers' requirements and a friendly approach.



Easy Shipping is an award-winning national and international relocation, removals, storage, Shipping and packing service provider in London. With their exceptional service and professionalism, Easy Shipping was named Packer of the Year at the Movers & Storers Show in 2018 and 2019.



