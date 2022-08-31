Easy Shipping Offers Man & Van Removal Services to Ensure Smooth and Secure Transport of Belongings

Mitcham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- Easy Shipping, a reputed removals company in the UK, offers man & van removal services to ensure a smooth and secure transition of belongings. They offer the most comprehensive range of removal services at competitive prices that can help you deal with different relocation issues. From collecting small deliveries and parts to delivering pianos and even assisting with house moves, they take great care when loading, transporting, and unloading your items, ensuring a safe and secure move.



Whether you are relocating to a new family home or moving offices, they make your move as easy and hassle-free as possible. Their experienced team of removal experts will take control every step of the way. Their service is far more than just an A to B transition; they also provide award-winning storage and packing services. Individuals looking for a secure move of their items can check out Easy Shipping's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Easy Shipping's Man and Van Service is flexible, reliable and competitively priced which makes us a top choice for our customers. Our fleet of vehicles are exclusively Mercedes Benz and consists of 10+ sprinters and multiple HGV's, including two 18-tonners and a hoist crane. This means we have the capacity to take on any move, no matter the size. Our vehicles are fitted with state-of-the-art tracking systems which are monitored closely for both security and efficiency."



Easy Shipping is one of the most well-renowned removals companies in Surrey. Their fully-trained staff are professional and experienced and tackle all jobs with all the equipment and quality controls to complete any job, no matter how big or small. The company can move people from a bedsit, a seven bedroom house or an office and they can even take care of all your packing and storage requirements.



Easy Shipping is an award-winning national and international relocation, removals, storage, shipping and packing service provider situated in London. Their reputation as movers and shippers is built on providing exemplary services to private clients and businesses across the UK, Europe and internationally. They have a large fleet of vehicles and services crew to handle any move across the world. With their exceptional service and professionalism, Easy Shipping was named Packer of the Year at the Movers & Storers Show in 2018 and 2019.



Unit 15 – 16, Liongate Enterprise Park

80 Morden Rd, Mitcham, CR4 4NY, Surrey

Tel: 020 8648 9092

E: sales@easyshipping.co.uk