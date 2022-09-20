Easy Shipping Offers Packing Services to Help Keep Precious Items Safe During Moves

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Easy Shipping, one of the UK's largest removal companies, offers packing services to help keep precious items safe during moves. They are a full-service company dedicated to helping with your move from packing your belongings to transporting and unpacking. Their experts have an extensive network of packing and shipping professionals to ensure your items are handled quickly and efficiently. They provide professional packaging, palletising, and crating of furniture, appliances, office equipment, vehicles, and other items regardless of size or weight.



They use packing cartons with 100% recycled materials. Their experts take special care when packing fragile items like kitchen china, glassware, mirrors, pictures, and ornaments to maximise the protection of your goods. Their team has the necessary skills to pack any item, large or small, ready for your move. Individuals and businesses looking for packing services for their items can visit Easy Shipping's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our team of packers fully understand how to keep your precious items safe and pride themselves on offering what is now an award-winning service. Our trained professionals will use environmentally friendly, robust and specialist materials to ensure your items are packed, stored and transported safely to your new premises. If our team are packing for you, then the cost of packing materials will be included in your quotation. We can also supply a full range of packing materials if you are packing yourself."



Easy Shipping is one of the leading removal companies in Surrey that offers removal services to domestic and business clients all over the world. They have a team of experienced professionals committed to providing a simple, quick, safe, and affordable removals service to customers worldwide. They have strong associations with some of the leading freight companies who help them in international moving services. With its unmatched commitment to quality and professional approach, Easy Shipping has carved a distinct niche in the industry.



Easy Shipping is an award-winning national and international relocation, removals, storage, shipping and packing service provider in London. Their reputation as movers and shippers is built on providing exemplary services to private clients and businesses across the UK, Europe and internationally. They have a large fleet of vehicles and services crew to handle any move across the world. With their exceptional service and professionalism, Easy Shipping was named Packer of the Year at the Movers & Storers Show in 2018 and 2019.



For more information, please visit: https://www.easyshipping.co.uk/



Contact Details



Unit 15 – 16, Liongate Enterprise Park

80 Morden Rd, Mitcham, CR4 4NY, Surrey

Tel: 020 8648 9092

E: sales@easyshipping.co.uk